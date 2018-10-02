Drive Chart
FSU
MIAMI

No. 17 Miami braces for rival Florida State

  • Oct 02, 2018

The game has had national championship implications riding on it several times over the last 35 years, but nothing like that will be a factor this year when Miami and Florida State meet Saturday.

Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

But the rivalry is far from dead.

The No. 17 Hurricanes (4-1, 1-0 ACC) seek back-to-back wins in the series for this first time since winning six consecutive meetings from 2000 through 2004, a streak that included regular season and Orange Bowl victories in the 2003 season. They also are looking for their first win at home over the Seminoles since 2004.

"Really and truly just the amount of great players who have been in this series," Miami coach Mark Richt said when asked what sets this rivalry apart. "Really, just how many great players have been on the field at the same time.

"It's kind of mind-boggling just how many first-round draft picks, second-round draft picks, third-round draft picks that played in one game. Massive numbers."

Florida State is looking to keep things headed in the right direction after last week's comeback victory over Louisville put the Seminoles (3-2, 1-2) over .500 for the first time this season.

Hurricane warning flags were flying high over the practice field this week in Tallahassee, a tradition Craig Campanozzi, Florida State's athletics video coordinator, started decades ago.

"I guess it's trying to get us to practice a little harder," right tackle Brady Scott said of the flags. "But it's Miami week. We should be able to practice a little harder. They don't need to tell us to do that."

Thanks to the seven-game winning streak the Seminoles were enjoying until last season's 24-20 loss in Tallahassee, the series is remarkably even. The Hurricanes hold a 32-30 edge, but have lost six in a row on their home field -- two in their former Orange Bowl home and all four of the meetings in Hard Rock Stadium.

"That's not very good," Miami coach Mark Richt said. "About as bad the seven losses in a row that we were dealing with going into last year's game.

"So it's a meaningful history we need to change the course of."

Coach Willie Taggart is in his first season at Florida State and was catching some heat when the Seminoles lost to No. 24 Virginia Tech and Syracuse in two of their first three outings. They struggled against Samford as well, trailing the FCS team 26-21 early in the fourth quarter before emerging with a 36-26 victory.

They have beaten Northern Illinois 37-19 and Louisville 28-24 the last two weeks with quarterback Deondre Francois passing for 646 yards in the two wins.

"Big week, big rivalry week," Taggart said. "I'm excited for the guys. Excited for the opportunity this week and looking to continue to build off our success from last week."

Richt is looking for the rivalry to gain back some of the luster of the past meetings. Consider, beginning in 1983, the two programs have produced a combined eight national championships -- five for Miami, three for Florida State -- but Miami hasn't won one since 2001 and Florida State's last came in 2013.

With two early losses, Florida State's chances are nil in 2018, and Miami's are only slightly better with that 16-point loss that No. 5 LSU hung on the Hurricanes in the season opener. Winning out could get them on the fringe of playoff talk, but it's a tough go.

"It's a great rivalry," Richt said, "but I think right this minute I wouldn't say everybody is looking at this game saying it's going to decide who's in the College Football Playoff. I think for it to be really, really great, it's got to get back to that, and I think it will get back to that.

"But it's not there right yet."

No Text
MIAMI
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:00 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 MIAMI 20
7:35
5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Homer.
FSU
0 Pass
1 Rush
6 YDS
0:46 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 FSU 21
7:39
21-L.Tyler punts 55 yards from FSU 21. 13-D.Dallas to MFL 43 for 19 yards (10-C.Brewton). Penalty on MFL 53-Z.McCloud Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MFL 30.
No Gain
3RD & 4 FSU 21
8:07
12-D.Francois incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
+6 YD
2ND & 10 FSU 15
8:13
22-A.Rasul to FSU 21 for 6 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
No Gain
1ST & 10 FSU 15
8:25
12-D.Francois incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
MIAMI
0 Pass
3 Rush
1 YDS
0:48 POS
Punt
4TH & 9 MIAMI 22
9:03
43-J.Spicer punts 53 yards from MFL 22. 29-D.Matthews to FSU 43 for 18 yards (20-R.Knowles). Penalty on FSU 27-O.Wilson Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 25.
+4 YD
3RD & 13 MIAMI 18
9:08
5-N.Perry scrambles to MFL 22 for 4 yards (13-J.Kaindoh).
No Gain
2ND & 13 MIAMI 18
9:43
5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
-3 YD
1ST & 10 MIAMI 21
9:51
13-D.Dallas to MFL 18 for -3 yards (55-F.Jones).
FSU
0 Pass
7 Rush
3 YDS
0:51 POS
Punt
4TH & 1 FSU 38
10:35
21-L.Tyler punts 41 yards from FSU 38 to MFL 21 fair catch by 4-J.Thomas.
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:26
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 11:31
5-N.Perry complete to 18-L.Cager. 18-L.Cager runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
98
yds
03:55
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:41
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:47
12-D.Francois complete to 89-K.Gavin. 89-K.Gavin runs 17 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MFL 19-S.Patchan Offside declined.
9
plays
63
yds
03:45
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 8
Rushing 1 5
Passing 4 2
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 2-5 3-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 72 95
Total Plays 20 28
Avg Gain 3.6 3.4
Net Yards Rushing 17 74
Rush Attempts 10 19
Avg Rush Yards 1.7 3.9
Net Yards Passing 55 21
Comp. - Att. 6-10 3-9
Yards Per Pass 5.5 2.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-8 1-7
Penalties - Yards 2-25 2-15
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-47.3 3-42.0
Return Yards 49 28
Punts - Returns 2-20 1-6
Kickoffs - Returns 1-29 1-22
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 1/1
Extra Points 1/1 1/1
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Florida State 3-2 70--7
17 Miami (FL) 4-1 07--7
O/U 48, MIAMI -14
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
 55 PASS YDS 21
17 RUSH YDS 74
72 TOTAL YDS 95
Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Francois 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 63 1 0 145.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.7% 1440 10 5 140.5
D. Francois 6/10 63 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 325 1
C. Akers 3 9 0 8
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 173 0
J. Patrick 3 7 0 4
A. Rasul 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 36 1
A. Rasul 1 6 0 6
D. Francois 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 -18 2
D. Francois 3 -5 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. McKitty 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 174 2
T. McKitty 1 21 0 21
K. Gavin 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 282 1
K. Gavin 1 17 1 17
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 355 2
N. Murray 1 10 0 10
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 88 1
J. Patrick 1 7 0 7
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 55 0
C. Akers 1 7 0 7
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 119 0
D. Matthews 1 1 0 1
T. Terry 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 248 4
T. Terry 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Lytton 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Lytton 3-0 0.0 0
F. Jones 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
W. Aime 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Aime 2-1 0.0 0
D. Brooks 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Brooks 2-2 0.0 0
D. Christmas 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Christmas 2-0 0.0 0
M. Wilson 21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Wilson 2-0 1.0 0
A. Westbrook 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
A. Westbrook 1-0 0.0 0
J. Robinson 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Kaindoh 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kaindoh 1-0 0.0 0
K. Meyers 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
K. Meyers 1-0 0.0 0
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
H. Nasirildeen 1-3 0.0 0
S. Samuels III 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
S. Samuels III 0-1 0.0 0
C. Fagan 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Fagan 0-1 0.0 0
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Murray 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Aguayo 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/7 14/14
R. Aguayo 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Tyler 21 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 43.6 1
L. Tyler 3 47.3 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Grant 10 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 23.1 29 0
A. Grant 1 29.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 9.7 20 0
D. Matthews 2 10.0 20 0
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 28 1 0 96.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 470 8 3 161.5
N. Perry 3/9 28 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 399 1
T. Homer 8 35 0 7
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 368 2
D. Dallas 7 30 0 21
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 60 0
N. Perry 4 9 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Cager 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 184 5
L. Cager 1 10 1 10
D. Langham 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 117 1
D. Langham 1 9 0 9
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 173 0
M. Harley 0 0 0 0
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Homer 0 0 0 0
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 320 2
J. Thomas 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Johnson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 7-0 0.0 0
J. Garvin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Garvin 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jackson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 2.0
J. Jackson 2-1 2.0 0
M. Pinckney 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Pinckney 1-0 0.0 0
R. Knowles 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Knowles 1-0 0.0 0
M. Jackson, Sr. 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jackson, Sr. 1-0 0.0 0
S. Quarterman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Quarterman 1-0 0.0 0
S. Patchan 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Patchan 0-1 0.0 0
S. Redwine 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 2 0.0
S. Redwine 0-1 0.0 0
D. Ivey 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Ivey 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Baxa 21 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/5 28/29
B. Baxa 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Spicer 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 39.2 0
J. Spicer 3 42.0 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 24.1 22 0
J. Thomas 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 7.5 6 0
D. Dallas 1 6.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 FSU 42 3:45 9 58 TD
6:49 FSU 25 2:19 6 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:26 MIAMI 35 0:51 4 3 Punt
8:25 FSU 15 0:46 3 6 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FSU 35 1:25 4 -6 Punt
9:41 FSU 35 2:46 8 26 Punt
4:24 MIAMI 17 3:55 15 83 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:51 MIAMI 21 0:48 3 1 Punt
7:35 MIAMI 20 0:00 1 0
