No. 19 Texas playing it cool in showdown with No. 7 Oklahoma

  • Oct 02, 2018

AUSTIN -- If the past four games -- all wins that have elevated Texas to 19th in the nation in the latest Associated Press poll -- are any indication, things are rolling about as smoothly as possible on the 40 Acres.

That's been reflected in the mood of Longhorns coach Tom Herman and the energy and confidence from his team that four straight victories can produce.

Herman was pleased with the perception of "smoothness" that surrounds his program right now, even as the No. 19 Longhorns prepare for their biggest game of the season so far -- the annual Red River Rivalry against undefeated No. 7 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

"Our players trust us, and we trust them," Herman said. "Winning on Saturdays certainly helps. But at times even last year, that didn't. There's a belief and a commitment and a buy-in into the way we do things."

The Texas-Oklahoma series is being played for the 113th time on Saturday. The series, which began in 1900, has been played in Dallas since 1912 and at the State Fair since 1929. Only Texas A&M (118 times) has played the Longhorns on more occasions.

Since 1900, the only years Texas and Oklahoma have not played were 1918, '20, '21 and 1924-28. The first matchup between the two teams in 1900 ended with a 28-2 Longhorns victory. Texas is the only Big 12 Conference team that holds an all-time series lead against the Sooners (61-46-5).

The Texas-OU game predates Oklahoma's statehood and has helped decide conference and occasionally national championships in the past. This year's dustup looks to be particularly intense as both the Sooners and Longhorns carry national ranking into the contest for the first time in over a decade.

After all the "noise" created around the Texas program that produced three losing seasons under coach Charlie Strong and an unsatisfying 7-6 campaign in 2017 in Herman's first season, winning -- and the way Texas (4-1, 2-0 in Big 12 play) is doing it -- is eliminating some of that drama.

The Longhorns' latest win was on the road at Kansas State last Saturday, when they roared out to a big lead and held on for a 19-14 victory that snapped a 16-year losing streak in Manhattan.

Perhaps all the Longhorns' momentum will have an effect on Oklahoma on Saturday, but don't count on it. The hyper-talented Sooners (5-0, 2-0 in Big 12 play) are salivating at the chance to knock Texas off the rails and continue on their own road to a repeat spot in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma warmed up for Saturday's game in Big D with a 66-33 blowout over Baylor last week in which the Sooners offense rolled up 607 total yards on 54 plays, an average of 11.2 yards per snap.

The Sooners also set school records for yards per pass attempt (18.8), yards per completion (25.2) and pass efficiency rating (317.8) in the win over the Bears.

OU sports one of the nation's most exciting players in quarterback Kyler Murray, who has passed for an average of 294 yards per game with 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's third in the country in touchdown passes.

Murray has added 55 rushing yards per game with four rushing touchdowns. He said Monday that he's not deaf to the Heisman hype that's surrounding him.

"Obviously I hear it," Murray said. "I've dreamed of it my whole life, winning the Heisman. But for me, it's just about winning games and doing what's right for the team. Individual goals will come along if you do what you do."

"I don't really need any talks on how to listen to it," Murray said of the hype. "I've been a highly touted dude coming into high school, coming out of high school. I've dealt with awards."

Oklahoma has won 27 of its last 28 games against Big 12 opponents (including its past 10) dating back to the 2015 season. Sixteen of those 27 victories have been by at least 15 points, and eight by at least 30 points.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
TEXAS
6 Pass
15 Rush
75 YDS
4:34 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
10:26
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
+28 YD
1ST & 10 OKLA 28
10:55
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-T.Watson. 5-T.Watson runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
4TH & 2 OKLA 31
11:20
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-T.Watson. 5-T.Watson to OKL 28 for 3 yards (8-K.Haughton).
+18 YD
3RD & 20 OKLA 49
11:26
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 47-A.Beck. 47-A.Beck to OKL 31 for 18 yards (13-T.Norwood).
No Gain
2ND & 20 OKLA 49
12:09
11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 84-L.Humphrey.
No Gain
1ST & 20 OKLA 49
12:33
11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to OKL 49 for no gain (9-K.Murray).
-10 YD
1ST & 10 OKLA 39
13:00
11-S.Ehlinger to OKL 30 for 9 yards (19-C.Kelly). Penalty on TEX 56-Z.Shackelford Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 39. No Play.
+5 YD
2ND & 3 OKLA 44
13:26
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 84-L.Humphrey. 84-L.Humphrey to OKL 39 for 5 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
+7 YD
1ST & 10 TEXAS 49
13:44
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 84-L.Humphrey. 84-L.Humphrey to OKL 44 for 7 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
+13 YD
1ST & 10 TEXAS 36
14:20
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 49 for 13 yards (6-T.Brown).
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:18
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
Touchdown 10:26
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-T.Watson. 5-T.Watson runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
04:34
pos
16
10
Field Goal 0:23
43-A.Seibert 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
50
yds
05:40
pos
10
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:42
17-C.Dicker 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
2
yds
01:26
pos
10
7
Point After TD 10:14
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:16
84-L.Humphrey complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
83
yds
02:04
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:20
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:25
1-K.Murray complete to 5-M.Brown. 5-M.Brown runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
91
yds
02:35
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 8
Rushing 1 3
Passing 6 5
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 0-2 0-1
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 164 151
Total Plays 18 20
Avg Gain 9.1 7.6
Net Yards Rushing 20 60
Rush Attempts 7 11
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 5.5
Net Yards Passing 144 91
Comp. - Att. 10-11 7-9
Yards Per Pass 13.1 10.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 3-20 3-33
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 19 32
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-32
Int. - Returns 1-19 0-0
Kicking 3/3 2/2
Extra Points 2/2 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
19 Texas 4-1 107--17
7 Oklahoma 5-0 73--10
O/U 60, OKLA -7
Cotton Bowl Dallas, TX
 144 PASS YDS 91
20 RUSH YDS 60
164 TOTAL YDS 151
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 142 1 0 242.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.1% 1327 10 2 145.5
S. Ehlinger 9/10 142 1 0
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 1 0 446.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 1 0 223.4
L. Humphrey 1/1 2 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 166 3
S. Ehlinger 4 13 0 7
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 288 1
T. Watson 2 8 0 4
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 206 2
K. Ingram 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 443 3
L. Humphrey 3 41 0 29
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 388 4
C. Johnson 2 38 1 36
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 61 2
T. Watson 2 31 1 28
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 110 0
A. Beck 1 18 0 18
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 155 1
De. Duvernay 2 16 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Wheeler 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Wheeler 3-0 0.0 0
P. Locke III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Locke III 2-1 0.0 0
K. Boyd 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
K. Boyd 2-0 0.0 0
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
B. Jones 2-1 0.0 1
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
B. Foster 2-0 0.0 0
C. Omenihu 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Omenihu 1-0 0.0 0
D. Davis 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
G. Johnson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 3 0.0
C. Sterns 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
C. Dicker 1/1 44 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 91 1 1 177.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.2% 1551 18 3 226.9
Ky. Murray 7/9 91 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 116 2
M. Sutton 6 24 0 7
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 305 4
Ky. Murray 2 20 0 11
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 310 2
T. Sermon 3 16 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 384 5
C. Lamb 2 36 0 26
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 79 0
T. Sermon 1 24 0 24
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 561 6
M. Brown 3 17 1 16
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 186 3
L. Morris 1 14 0 14
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 147 1
G. Calcaterra 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ke. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Ke. Murray 4-0 0.0 0
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Radley-Hiles 2-0 0.0 0
K. Haughton 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Haughton 2-1 0.0 0
T. Norwood 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Norwood 2-0 0.0 0
K. Mann 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Mann 1-0 0.0 0
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
P. Motley 1-0 0.0 0
D. Faamatau 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Faamatau 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bolton 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bolton 1-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
C. Kelly 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Kelly 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/7 33/33
A. Seibert 1/1 32 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 32.7 32 0
T. Brown 1 32.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 OKLA 35 2:04 9 75 TD
8:08 OKLA 29 1:26 3 2 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 35 4:34 12 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 35 2:35 8 91 TD
10:14 TEXAS 35 2:06 7 16 INT
6:03 TEXAS 35 5:40 11 50 FG
