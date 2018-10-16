Drive Chart
ILL
WISC

No. 23 Wisconsin returns home to take on Illinois

  STATS TSX
  • Oct 16, 2018

MADISON, Wis. -- Illinois treks to Camp Randall Stadium for its second true road game of the season on Saturday and No. 23 Wisconsin is aiming to get back on track after one of the most humbling setbacks in the tenure of coach Paul Chryst.

Wisconsin, with its banged up defense, stumbled out of Ann Arbor, Mich., with a 38-13 loss to then-No. 13 Michigan last Saturday.

The Badgers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) were without sophomore defensive end Isaiah Loudermilk and senior safety D'Cota Dixon. Loudermilk will miss a second straight game with a left ankle injury suffered against Nebraska.

Dixon, a starter with a right foot injury, was listed as questionable on Monday's injury report, along with a bevy of players on defense, including freshman safety Scott Nelson (right leg), who didn't play in the first half against Michigan and was ejected in the third quarter for a targeting penalty.

The Wisconsin offense stumbled woefully at Michigan as sophomore quarterback Alex Hornibrook completed 7 of 10 passes for 100 yards, two interceptions and one touchdown.

Wisconsin sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor remains a bright spot on offense. Taylor, the nation's second leading rusher, averages 158.3 yards per game. He has rushed for 100-plus yards in six games this season, and averaged 184 yards per game at Camp Randall.

Wisconsin has compiled a 15-2 record in road games during four seasons with Chryst as its head coach. The Wolverines handed the Badgers both losses.

The Illini (3-3, 1-2), with new offensive coordinator Rod Smith, are implementing an up-tempo style with a zone read option out of the shotgun with two wide receivers on each side or three wideouts and a tight end.

The Badgers beat the Fighting Illini 24-10 last season in Champaign, and have won six straight at Camp Randall in the series between the teams.

Chryst said he's aware of some changes and his staff will take a close look at the Illini's schemes and personnel.

He expects a hard-fought game.

"We played against a number of these guys last year and know what they did to us and how we had to fight for the yards," Chryst said. "That's why we have a ton of respect for them. Our players know it. (Illinois) is a talented football team and I've got a ton of respect for (Illini coach) Lovie (Smith, and I know we're going to be in for a fistfight."

Illinois' defense has fought to intimidate opposing quarterbacks in a handful of games in 2018, including its 46-7 home loss against Purdue. The Boilermakers collected 611 total yards on offense, the third team to post 591 yards or more against the Illini.

Smith couldn't put his finger on one thing in particular in the effort in which he said "we haven't played this bad in a game."

He was disappointed in the performance against Purdue, considering there were so many positives in Illinois' 38-17 win at Rutgers on Oct. 6.

"When you don't have a lot of answers for what happens, you go back to work, which we'll do," Smith said Monday. "We started that process. Of course, this morning we went to the video. Now for our football team, whether you win or you lose, you have to move on. You can't let a bad game beat you the next week and that's not what we're going to do."

Illinois is bolstered on offense by senior quarterback Al Bush Jr., a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech who is a dual threat.

Bush missed 2 1/2 games with a left leg injury but returned three weeks ago. In two Big Ten games -- against Rutgers and Purdue -- Bush completed 22 of 33 passes for 259 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

In addition, Bush has rushed for 140 yards and three scores, including 116 yards and two touchdowns at Rutgers.

Illinois has several impact players on defense. Sophomore linebacker Jake Hansen leads the team with six tackles for loss. Freshman cornerback Jartavius Martin has three interceptions in his first five career games for Illinois.

ILL
1 Pass
3 Rush
17 YDS
0:57 POS
No Gain
2ND & 2 WISC 48
8:30
1-A.Bush incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Smalling.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 ILL 44
8:50
1-A.Bush complete to 15-T.Davis. 15-T.Davis to WIS 48 for 8 yards.
+16 YD
2ND & 7 ILL 28
9:27
1-A.Bush to ILL 44 for 16 yards (17-A.Van Ginkel).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 ILL 25
9:27
2-R.Corbin to ILL 28 for 3 yards (43-R.Connelly).
Kickoff
Kickoff
9:27
39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
WISC
2 Pass
511 Rush
65 YDS
5:30 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
9:30
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
+1 YD
2ND & 1 ILL 1
10:07
45-A.Ingold runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+7 YD
1ST & 8 ILL 8
10:37
23-J.Taylor to ILL 1 for 7 yards (7-S.Green).
+12 YD
1ST & 10 ILL 20
10:57
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ILL 8 for 12 yards (30-S.Brown).
+17 YD
2ND & 8 ILL 37
11:37
37-G.Groshek to ILL 20 for 17 yards (7-S.Green3-D.Phillips).
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:27
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:30
45-A.Ingold runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
05:30
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 1 5
Rushing 1 3
Passing 0 2
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-0 1-1
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 27 75
Total Plays 4 11
Avg Gain 6.8 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 19 57
Rush Attempts 2 9
Avg Rush Yards 9.5 6.3
Net Yards Passing 8 18
Comp. - Att. 1-2 2-2
Yards Per Pass 4.0 9.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 0-0 0-0
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 0/0 1/1
Extra Points 0/0 1/1
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Illinois 3-3 0---0
23 Wisconsin 4-2 7---7
O/U 55, WISC -24
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
 8 PASS YDS 18
19 RUSH YDS 57
27 TOTAL YDS 75
Illinois
Offense
  Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Bush 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 8 0 0 83.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.7% 490 1 1 111.3
A. Bush 1/2 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Bush 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 298 3
A. Bush 1 16 0 16
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 487 5
R. Corbin 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Davis 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 175 0
T. Davis 1 8 0 8
R. Smalling 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 153 3
R. Smalling 0 0 0 0
B. Williams 4 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Green 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Green 4-0 0.0 0
J. Milan 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Milan 1-0 0.0 0
C. Watkins 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Watkins 1-0 0.0 0
N. Hobbs 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
N. Hobbs 1-0 0.0 0
B. Roundtree 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Roundtree 1-1 0.0 0
D. Phillips 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 3 0.0
D. Phillips 1-1 0.0 0
S. Brown 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
S. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wisconsin
Offense
  Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.3% 1081 8 4 140.6
A. Hornibrook 2/2 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
148 974 8
J. Taylor 5 24 0 7
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 214 0
G. Groshek 1 17 0 17
T. Deal 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 257 3
T. Deal 2 15 0 13
A. Ingold 45 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 106 4
A. Ingold 1 1 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 271 2
J. Ferguson 1 12 0 12
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 108 1
D. Davis III 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Connelly 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Connelly 1-0 0.0 0
A. Van Ginkel 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Van Ginkel 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gaglianone 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/6 24/24
R. Gaglianone 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:27 WISC 35 0:57 5 17
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ILL 35 5:30 12 65 TD
NCAA FB Scores