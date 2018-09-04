Drive Chart
NMEX
WISC

No. 5 Wisconsin daunting challenge for New Mexico

  • STATS TSX
  • Sep 04, 2018

MADISON, Wis. -- New Mexico coach Bob Davie said he liked the effort that redshirt sophomore quarterback Tevaka Tuoti gave the Lobos in a season-opening victory last week.

But a road game in a raucous atmosphere will pose significant challenges for New Mexico (1-0) when it plays No. 5 Wisconsin (1-0) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

Tuoti was a threat on the ground and in the air during a 62-30 win against Incarnate Word, a Football Championship Subdivision team. Tuoiti completed 13 of 21 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 54 yards and another touchdown.

"He has plenty of talent," Davie told the Albuquerque Journal. "There is no question about that. Tevaka made a lot of plays, a lot of great plays."

Senior running back Zahneer Schuler also found success in the Lobos' spread-offense attack, as he rushed for 90 yards on five carries.

But the biggest area of concern for Davie and New Mexico, is the Lobos' execution on defense. The team's defensive coordinator is Kevin Cosgrove, who worked as a Wisconsin assistant coach from 1990 to 2003.

The Lobos gave up 566 overall yards, including 328 passing, against Incarnate Word.

Senior middle linebacker Alex Hart is the only player to return among the team's top five tacklers from 2017. He racked up 58 tackles last season, which ranked third for New Mexico.

The home victory last weekend provided a boost for the Lobos, who lost seven straight games to close last season. Davie was blunt with his assessment of the Lobos' progress.

"It wasn't near good enough on defense," Davie said. "We've got to take this personal. We've got to bounce back. We need to clean this up and move forward, because I know we can play better."

The Lobos will face tough tasks in containing a pair of Wisconsin standouts in junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook and sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor posted eight carries for 145 yards, two touchdowns and one fumble lost in the Badgers' 34-3 season-opening win over Western Kentucky. It was the 11th 100-plus yard effort in a single game for Taylor.

Wisconsin junior wide receiver A.J. Taylor led the air attack with five catches for 85 yards.

Hornibrook completed 17 of 29 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

Wisconsin allowed 305 yards of offense against Western Kentucky, with 100 of those yards coming in the final quarter.

The Badgers were stellar in the red zone as the Hilltoppers finish 1-for-4 with those chances and weren't able to score a touchdown.

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said gaining experience in those scenarios can be helpful going forward.

"What's fun about the game is none of that carries over," Chryst said. "What leads you to that is guys stepping up and making plays and continuing to play.

"I think experience of having been in those (situations) and having success helps, but you have to do it. So, it was good this game for this year's defense to do it. It doesn't guarantee you anything going forward, but it's an experience, and it's something you can build of off."

Wisconsin senior inside linebacker T.J. Edwards, who collected seven tackles against Western Kentucky, said the offense and defense tend to do a good job of picking each other up.

"We tried to pick up the offense when we could and they did a great job of picking us up and just kind of keeping us off the field for as long as they could," said Edwards, who registered seven tackles against Western Kentucky.

"I thought as a unit, as a team, we played together really well."

The Badgers could get a boost on defense in the coming weeks as redshirt sophomore Isaiahh Loudermilk returns to action. Loudermilk, who had left knee surgery in May, was cleared to practice this week.

Loudermilk including six solo stops, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks in a reserve position during the 2017 season.

Chryst said the way Loudermilk responds in drills this week will determine his availability against New Mexico.

"He's been able to practice some," Chryst said. "As the week progresses, our intentions are -- let's go see where he is at."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
New Mexico 1-0 -----
5 Wisconsin 1-0 -----
O/U 60, WISC -35
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tuioti 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 327 4 1 246
T. Tuioti 13/21 327 4 1
S. Jones 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 22 1 0 204.9
S. Jones 1/3 22 1 0
C. Gerhart 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 0 0 200.8
C. Gerhart 1/1 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Shuler 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 90 0
Z. Shuler 5 90 0 0
T. Owens 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 58 2
T. Owens 20 58 2 0
T. Tuioti 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 54 1
T. Tuioti 11 54 1 0
A. Davis 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 39 0
A. Davis 7 39 0 0
M. Gray 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
M. Gray 7 23 0 0
S. Jones 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
S. Jones 4 18 0 0
D. Vigilant 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
D. Vigilant 4 16 0 0
E. Lilly 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
E. Lilly 1 14 0 0
C. Gerhart 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 11 1
C. Gerhart 5 11 1 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Reed 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 69 1
P. Reed 1 69 1 0
E. Lilly 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 61 1
E. Lilly 2 61 1 0
M. Williams 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 2
M. Williams 2 43 2 0
J. Griffin IV 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
J. Griffin IV 2 43 0 0
Q. Drennan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 0
Q. Drennan 1 40 0 0
A. Umeh 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
A. Umeh 2 37 0 0
A. Somoye 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 1
A. Somoye 2 34 1 0
D. Hart-Johnson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
D. Hart-Johnson 1 32 0 0
B. Dickey 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Dickey 1 4 0 0
A. Davis 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Davis 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Burrell 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Burrell 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Shelley 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 8/9
A. Shelley 0/0 0 8/9 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 257 2 0 155.8
A. Hornibrook 17/29 257 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 145 2
J. Taylor 18 145 2 0
T. Deal 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 53 0
T. Deal 8 53 0 0
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
K. Pryor 1 19 0 0
A. Ingold 45 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
A. Ingold 4 16 0 0
C. James 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
C. James 2 10 0 0
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
G. Groshek 1 3 0 0
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -12 0
A. Hornibrook 5 -12 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 85 0
A. Taylor 5 85 0 0
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 1
K. Pryor 4 51 1 0
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 43 1
G. Groshek 1 43 1 0
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
J. Ferguson 4 43 0 0
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Dunn 1 20 0 0
T. Deal 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Deal 1 10 0 0
A. Krumholz 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Krumholz 1 5 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
F. Hicks 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
F. Hicks 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gaglianone 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
R. Gaglianone 2/2 0 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores