College football bowl projections: LSU vaults into College Football Playoff, Ohio State jumps Clemson
The Sooners' loss is the Tigers' gain as LSU prepares for a showdown with Alabama
Ahead of a showdown between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 LSU on Nov. 9, we are left wondering whether that meeting will be the first of two between the Crimson Tide and Tigers in 2019. By virtue of Oklahoma's upset loss at Kansas State as a 24-point favorite on Saturday, the door has opened once again for the College Football Playoff to place two SEC teams among its top four in the final CFP Rankings at the end of the regular season.
Oklahoma, which held the No. 4 spot in the in the CFP projection entering Week 9, has fallen from the field and been replaced by LSU, which is now projected to meet Alabama in a rematch at the Peach Bowl semifinal Dec. 28. The winner would face whoever survives in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal between Ohio State and Clemson, which are still projected to finish with undefeated seasons. The Buckeyes jumped to the No. 2 seed by virtue of their dominant play and victory over a ranked Wisconsin team Saturday.
But how exactly would the SEC fit both the Tide and Tigers into the field? It's simple, actually.
The winner of the Alabama-LSU game Nov. 9 would have to finish the season undefeated, emerging victorious in the SEC Championship Game. The loser would have to get through the rest of its schedule unscathed. LSU is projected to fall to Bama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but the Tigers already have three victories against top-10 opponents and sport arguably the best resume in the country at this point. In fact, they are the first team in the AP Top 25 era to pick up three wins against top-10 teams through its first eight games.
It would be difficult to take a one-loss Oklahoma, one-loss Oregon or one-loss Notre Dame over LSU given its only defeat would be at the hands of the No. 1 team in the nation and No. 1 seed in the CFP field. But with five weeks left to play, anything can still happen.
2020 College Football Playoff
|Date
|Game / Loc.
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 13
National Championship
|Title game
| Semifinal winners
Dec. 28
Peach Bowl
|Semifinal
(1) Alabama vs. (4) LSU
Dec. 28
Fiesta Bowl
|Semifinal
(2) Ohio State vs. (3) Clemson
Stay tuned -- Jerry Palm will update his New Year's Six field later Saturday night and produce a new set of bowl projections Sunday morning.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
LSU flexes in second half, beats Auburn
No. 2 LSU now gets a week off before it faces No. 1 Alabama in the biggest game of the season...
-
TCU tops Texas, Horns continue to slide
This is turning into a disappointing season for the Longhorns
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan pick, live stream
The Irish look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive with a win in the Big House
-
Clemson vs. BC pick, live stream
The heavily-favored Tigers welcome Boston College for Homecoming
-
Michigan vs. Notre Dame live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 19 Michigan hosts No. 8 Notre Dame in the Big...
-
Alabama vs. Arkansas pick, live stream
The Crimson Tide will be without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday
-
College football top 25 games, Week 9
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game