College Football Playoff slots and conference championship game races are firmly on the line when Week 13 gets underway. Ohio State prepares to play its third top-five matchup of the season against Indiana, while undefeated Army puts everything on the line against Notre Dame. The winner of both are likely guaranteed spots in the expanded CFP.

But more than that, the Big 12 and SEC are pivoting for position. While BYU and Colorado are favored to make the Big 12 title game, both face tricky opponents. Nine teams are waiting in the wings with Big 12 records of 4-3 or better. The SEC race could get even more chaotic as six teams have two or fewer losses in conference play. One-loss opponents Texas and Texas A&M have much to play for.

Additionally, a handful of contenders will try to keep their noses clean against tricky foes. SMU travels to play a plucky Virginia squad. Ole Miss heads to The Swamp against Florida. Even Penn State plays a Minnesota squad that's won four of its last five games. Caesars Sportsbook has released opening odds for Week 13 and here's an early look at the lines for this week's top battles.

The big games

Indiana at Ohio State (-11): Amazingly, one of the biggest matchups of the 2024 college football season features Indiana football. The Hoosiers are one of only three undefeated teams remaining and look to make their College Football Playoff case in a monster matchup against Ohio State. The winner of this matchup has an inside track to play for the Big Ten title. The loser is likely out.

Notre Dame (-17) vs. Army in New York: Sports betting experts who set the lines saw Notre Dame's dominant 51-14 win over Navy several weeks ago and sees a Fighting Irish squad hitting its stride. Army didn't play its best football over its last two weeks, beating Air Force and North Texas by only 34-6 margins combined. However, this will be one of the most impactful matchups in recent Black Knights memory and will decide a CFP spot.

BYU at Arizona State (-3.5): Before the season, this was a battle of two programs picked No. 13 and 16 in most Big 12 preseason projections. Instead, this matchup could decide a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. BYU just picked up its first loss of the season against Kansas and now heads to Tempe as more than a field goal underdogs, according to various sportsbooks. Arizona State has leaned heavily on running back Cameron Skattebo and tries to leave with yet another marquee win.

Colorado (-2.5) at Kansas: The Buffaloes have climbed from 4-8 to Big 12 contention over the past few weeks and can step another pace closer on Saturday. However, Kansas football has suddenly found its stride and thrown a wrench into the Big 12 title race. Over the past two weeks, KU has beaten top Big 12 contenders Iowa State and BYU and also was two points away from shocking Kansas State. Will Colorado be up for the challenge?

Texas A&M (-2.5) at Auburn: The Aggies remain tied for first place in the SEC and have a battle with Texas that could decide a slot in the SEC Championship Game. But first, Mike Elko takes his first trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium against a desperate Auburn team. The Tigers are 0-4 this season at home against Power Four competition, but played Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Arkansas and California within 10 points. The Aggies must tread lightly.

Best of the rest