Ward (head) exited Sunday's game against the Tigers in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit the in head by a pitch, Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reports. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in his first three plate appearances of the day.

Ward was struck in the head after a 93 mile per hour fastball got away from reliever Shelby Miller. The outfielder looked to be OK after getting hit, with his removal from the contest potentially being a matter of precaution, according to Beacham. The 30-year-old missed the final three months of the 2023 campaign after being hit in the face by a pitch from Toronto starter Alek Manoah, making the situation Sunday particularly jarring. Ward's status will likely receive an update in the near future, but at the moment, he appears to have avoided any significant injury.