Astros manager Joe Espada said Saturday at the team's FanFest event that Dezenzo will play a lot in left field during spring training, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

An infielder by trade, Dezenzo's experience in left field is limited, though he did start three games there last season at Triple-A Sugar Land and played eight games in the outfield in the Puerto Rican Winter League. Left field currently looks to be Dezenzo's best shot at playing time with the Astros, although that could change if Jose Altuve moves there to accommodate the signing of Alex Bregman.