Erceg (2-3) took the loss against the Angels on Sunday, allowing four earned runs on two hits, a walk, a hit batsman and a wild pitch without retiring a batter.

Erceg was handed a 5-2 lead when he entered in the eighth inning, but the reliever allowed all four batters he faced to reach base before Scott Alexander subsequently allowed all the runners he inherited from Erceg to score. The normally reliable right-hander saw a nine-appearance scoreless streak (8.2 innings) snapped by the disastrous appearance, while his ERA shot up from 2.94 to 4.01.