The Athletics have selected Green with the 104th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Though questions remain about Green's hit tool, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound outfielder displayed an intriguing fantasy profile during his junior season of college at Cal, hitting 14 home runs and adding 15 steals in 19 attempts. The speed Green showcased on the bases translated to the field, as he showed plenty of range in center field and should get the chance to begin his professional career at the position. Improving his contact rate as he climbs the minor-league ladder will be essential for Green to fully unlock his considerable upside.