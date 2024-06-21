Gelof went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Royals on Thursday.

Gelof temporarily tied the score with his two-run shot off Seth Lugo in the seventh inning. After a slow start to the season, the second baseman has perked up with the bat of late, going deep in each of his past three contests and driving in seven runs across his past four games. Gelof's strikeout woes have continued over that span, though, as he's fanned eight times to push his strikeout rate on the season up to an ugly 34.7 percent.