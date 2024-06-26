Kiermaier will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Kiermaier will pick up his fifth consecutive start Wednesday, though Daulton Varsho is on the bench with a back injury for a fourth day in a row. The 34-year-old at least showed some signs of life at the plate with a three-hit performance in Tuesday's 9-4 win, and another strong game Wednesday could put Kiermaier back in the mix for more playing time in the outfield even after Varsho returns. Varsho could slide over to left field to make room for Kiermaier in center on a more frequent basis if the Blue Jays choose to scale back the playing time of Davis Schneider, who is hitting .135 dating back to June 6.