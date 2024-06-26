Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.

Getting the start in center field and batting ninth, Kiermaier produced his first multi-hit performance since May 8. The veteran defensive whiz came into the game slashing a woeful .111/.135/.194 over 38 plate appearances in June with a 46.2 percent strikeout rate, and only a recent back issue for Daulton Varsho has given Kiermaier consistent starts again. He remains a long way from fantasy utility, even in deep formats.