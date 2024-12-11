Atlanta selected Cairo with the 15th pick of the Rule 5 draft Wednesday, JJ Cooper of Baseball America reports.

Atlanta was the only team to take a second player in this year's Rule 5 draft, and Cairo was the final player selected. A 23-year-old infielder who is listed at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Cairo slashed .233/.355/.314 with two home runs, 12 steals and a 22.6 percent strikeout rate in 69 games for the Guardians' Triple-A affiliate in 2024. Cairo started 29 games at shortstop, 22 games at third base and 16 games at second base. His ability to handle shortstop was likely the top appeal for Atlanta, but he will need to stay in the big leagues all season or else be returned to Cleveland.