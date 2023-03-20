Orlando Arcia will be the starting shortstop with Atlanta to open the 2023 season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Arcia has won the gig over both Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake. The former top prospect gets the job despite mediocre results at the plate in Florida with a .247/.367/.360 slash over 30 plate appearances, but has impressed with the glove in the Grapefruit League. Shewmake and Grissom both have a great chance of taking the job from Arcia if the former Milwaukee Brewer struggles, but for now, it's Arcia's job.