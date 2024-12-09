Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said Monday that it's "hard to say at the moment" whether Woodruff (shoulder) will be part of the team's Opening Day rotation, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Arnold added of Woodruff that the team will be "cautious with him and his health," indicating that while the expectation is to have him in the rotation at some point next season, it's no guarantee it will be as soon as Opening Day. Woodruff underwent surgery last October to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder and began throwing off a mound in late August.