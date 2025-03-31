Woodruff (shoulder) will throw a three-inning simulated game Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He'll throw another simulated game April 7, and if both of those sessions go well, Woodruff will be cleared to pitch in a game, either at extended spring training or as part of a formal rehab assignment. The veteran right-hander would appear to have a chance to return from the 15-day injured list by late April or early May, although it will depend on how he looks and feels as he continues to ramp up. Woodruff is coming back from capsule surgery on his right shoulder and hasn't pitched in a major-league game since September 2023.