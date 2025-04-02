Woodruff (shoulder) threw 51 pitches over a three-inning simulated game Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

He will throw another simulated game and, if that goes well, will be cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville. The Brewers hope Woodruff will be ready to rejoin their rotation sometime in May, but it seems to be a loose timetable and will depend on how he looks and feels on his rehab assignment. The veteran righty is working his way back from capsule surgery on his pitching shoulder.