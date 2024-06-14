Junis (shoulder) will pitch another sim game in Arizona on Monday and could join the Brewers afterward, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers embark on a seven-game West Coast trip Monday, playing three-games in Los Angeles and four in San Diego. Already in Arizona, Junis could rejoin the team during that stretch, though it's unclear if he'd immediately return to the rotation or would be eased in from the bullpen. The 31-year-old was moved to Arizona from Triple-A Nashville due to velocity concerns and most recently threw a four-inning simulated game Wednesday.