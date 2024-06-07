Junis (shoulder/head) struck out three over two perfect innings in his rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Nashville.

According to MLB.com, Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that Junis reported no issues with his shoulder coming out of the rehab appearance, his first at any level since he was placed on the injured list April 6. The Brewers haven't yet decided on a role for Junis once he's ready to come off the 60-day IL, but with injuries beginning to pile up in the rotation, the right-hander could slot into a starting role once he gets fully stretched out in the minors. After throwing 21 pitches Tuesday, Junis is expected to increase his workload when he makes his second appearance for Nashville on Saturday.