The Cubs have selected Southisene with the 120th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Regarded as the top prep talent from Nevada from the 2024 class, Southisene lacks ideal size at shortstop (5-foot-9, 170 pounds), but he makes up for it with a solid skill set. In addition to showing advanced instincts as a fielder, Southisene displayed excellent bat speed during his prep days and consistently made hard contact. The Cubs will look to pry Southisene away from his commitment to Tennessee.