The Diamondbacks have selected Cissell with the 132nd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Cissell is a 6-foot-2 switch-hitting prep shortstop, but he shows a much more comfortable swing from the left side at this stage of his development. He already exhibits solid bat speed and still has the ability to add more strength to his frame, offering hope that he could emerge as an above-average power hitter down the road. Cissell is committed to Missouri, but Arizona may look to lure him away by signing him to an above-slot deal.