Diaz allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Monday.

Diaz got the call-up to the majors after making just four starts at Triple-A and more than held his own against big-league hitters. The right-hander served up a solo homer to Austin Riley in the first frame but didn't allow any extra-base hits or runs thereafter, notching a quality start with five punchouts. Diaz certainly pitched well enough to earn another turn in the rotation, and if he gets that opportunity he's lined up to face the Blue Jays at home this weekend.