The Dodgers signed Kim to a three-year, $12.5 million contract Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The deal includes a two-year option for 2028 and 2029 worth $9.5 million.

Kim, who turns 26 later this month, slashed .326/.383/.458 with 11 home runs and 30 stolen bases in 2024 for the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization and is a career .304/.364/.403 hitter over eight KBO seasons. Second base has been his primary position, but Kim has also played shortstop and left field. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com hears that the Dodgers are planning to use Kim in a super utility role.