Slater went 3-for-5 with two RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Astros.

Slater has gone 6-for-13 over four games since he returned from a concussion, though all of his hits in that span have been singles. The outfielder is up to a .212/.349/.212 slash line with four RBI, two steals and seven runs scored over 63 plate appearances this season. Slater is strictly a short-side platoon player, which currently has him functioning as a fourth outfielder for the Giants, offering coverage at all three outfield positions.