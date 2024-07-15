The Giants have selected Jordan with the 116th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A low-contact, high-impact slugger from Mississippi State, Jordan hits the ball as hard as any college hitter in the draft. Unfortunately, his 65 percent contact rate and 29 percent strikeout rate portend significant struggles in pro ball. He originally made it to campus because he wanted to play wide receiver for the football team in addition to outfield for the baseball team, but he quickly scrapped the two-sport plan. His plus speed hasn't translated into quality outfield defense or notable stolen-base totals yet, so while Jordan's raw tools are impressive, there's no precedent for a college player with his weaknesses going on to have a productive big-league career.