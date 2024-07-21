Scott (0-3) took the loss Sunday against the Marlins. He allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings while striking out four.

Scott got through the first three innings Sunday before running into trouble in the fourth. He allowed the first two runners to reach before serving up a three-run homer to Jazz Chisholm. He wouldn't come back out for the fifth, making it just the second time in his nine career starts that he couldn't get past the fourth inning. Scott has been plagued by the long ball, as he has given up eight home runs in his first 47.1 innings. The 25-year-old is still looking for his first career win and will carry a 4.56 ERA into his next start.