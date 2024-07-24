Herz (1-4) took the loss Tuesday as the Nationals fell 4-0 to the Padres, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The rookie southpaw was locked in a pitchers' duel with Randy Vasquez early, but Herz faltered in the fifth inning, serving up back-to-back solo shots to Luis Arraez and Jurickson Profar. It was only the second time in Herz's last five big-league starts that he even managed to complete five innings, and while he does have a 45:11 K:BB through his first 36.1 innings for the Nats, eight homers allowed has saddled him with a 4.95 ERA. Herz is scheduled to make his next start on the road this weekend in St. Louis.