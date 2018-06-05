Nationals' Reid Schaller: Drafted by Nationals in third round

The Nationals have selected Schaller with the 101st overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-3 right-hander from Vanderbilt has one of the best fastballs in the draft, touching 98 mph with his heater this spring. A rare draft-eligible red-shirt freshman, Schaller already has Tommy John surgery on his resume, so it's no surprise to see the Nationals snag him, as they have a history of taking amateur prospects with elbow surgery on their resume. With a sturdy 210-pound frame, he has the size to start, but his slider is inconsistent and his changeup is in the nascent stages of its development, so it might make sense to turn him into a reliever sooner than later.