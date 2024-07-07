King (shoulder) was cleared to make his season debut in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on May 13 and is slashing .271/.386/.353 with zero home runs or stolen bases across 101 plate appearances over 26 games.

King's 2024 season was slightly delayed while he completed his recovery from right shoulder surgery, which he underwent in October. The 20-year-old catcher is regarded as a strong defender behind the plate, but as his production thus far in rookie ball illustrates, he doesn't bring much fantasy juice to the table.