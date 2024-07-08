Slater was traded to the Reds in exchange for left-handed pitcher Alex Young on Sunday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Slater will head to Cincinnati after producing a disappointing .202 average with one home run, nine RBI, 12 runs scored and two stolen bases over 89 at-bats in 42 games with the Giants this season. With Will Benson struggling to a .187/.275/.365 slash line while striking out 40.1 percent of his at-bats with the Reds this season, it's possible that Slater will be asked to replace him in Cincinnati's outfield moving forward, or at least platoon with him. Stuart Fairchild is also dealing with a back issue, and Nick Martini could have an extended stint on the IL with a thumb injury, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.