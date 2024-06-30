Espinal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Espinal will hit the bench for the second straight day after he had started in six straight games at either third base or designated hitter. With Noelvi Marte recently getting reinstated from an 80-game suspension to begin the season and with Jake Fraley and Jeimer Candelario returning to the lineup Saturday and Sunday, respectively, after multi-game absences, Espinal's opportunities are expected to become more limited moving forward.