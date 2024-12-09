The Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball posted Sasaki for major-league teams Monday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

With Sasaki's 45-day posting window now officially open, clubs will have between now and Jan. 23 to reach an agreement with the right-hander. While an agreement seems likely to occur well before then, it's not expected to be announced until after the new international signing period opens Jan. 15. The Dodgers, Padres, Giants, Cubs, Rangers and Mets are expected to be the teams in the thick of the running to land Sasaki.