Witt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-1 win over the Red Sox.

Witt extended the Royals' lead to 5-1 in the fourth inning Friday, launching a 429-foot homer off Cooper Criswell to lead off the frame. The 24-year-old shortstop has been on a tear of late -- he's hit safely in 10 straight games, going 20-for-40 with four homers and eight extra-base hits in that span. Witt's boosted his batting average up to .327 with a .941 OPS, 16 homers, 63 RBI, 75 runs scored and 22 stolen bases through 95 games this season.