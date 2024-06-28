Loftin went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Guardians.

Loftin has gone just 4-for-41 (.098) with a 5:10 BB:K over his last 14 contests. The versatile infielder got the start at third base for the second game in a row after CJ Alexander was at the hot corner for the two previous contests. The Royals are limiting Michael Massey to designated hitter to ease him in after another back injury, but once he's able to play the field, Loftin's usage is like to decrease. Loftin is slashing just .223/.322/.282 with one home run, one steal, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored over 122 plate appearances.