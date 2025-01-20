The Tigers signed Serwa to a minor-league contract Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Serwa went viral on social media earlier this month when clips showed him throwing the fastest-ever recorded knuckleball, a pitch which averages 87 mph and maxes out at 88.5 mph. The 27-year-old can also touch the mid-90s with a fastball as part of a five-pitch mix. Serwa pitched for the independent league Chicago Dogs in the American Association in 2024, holding a 4.22 ERA and 103:23 K:BB over 119.1 innings. It's a long shot that he turns into anything, but Serwa is a fun story worth tracking.