The Twins have selected Culpepper with the 21st overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Culpepper is more floor than ceiling, as he has a strong hit tool and could hold his own defensively at any infield position, but he lacks impactful power or speed. The righty-hitting infielder has hit for a very high average in short stints with Team USA and in multiple college postseason runs. He slashed .328/.419/.574 with 11 home runs and 17 steals in 61 games this spring for Kansas State. Culpepper has a flat swing and had zero home runs with three doubles in 17 Cape Cod League games last summer and hit 26 homers in 152 games for KSU. His stolen-base totals are the product of opportunistic reads more than pure speed, as he is just a 50-grade runner. Third base would be his most obvious home if not for his lack of power, and he may eventually move around the diamond as needed in a super-utility role.