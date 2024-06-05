Flexen allowed a run on three hits and struck out four without walking a batter over five innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Tuesday.

This was one of Flexen's better outing this season, and it was the first time he issued zero walks since April 19. His good work was all for naught, as relievers Justin Anderson and Tanner Banks gave up a total of four runs in the sixth inning to squander the White Sox's lead. Flexen has gone five starts without a win, and he hasn't completed more than five innings in any of them. He's at a poor 5.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 46:22 K:BB through 59 innings across 13 appearances (11 starts) this year. The right-hander is projected for a home start versus the Red Sox this weekend.