Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Purdy is day-to-day due to a sore right shoulder, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy had a season-low 159 yards on 21-for-28 passing during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks, tossing a touchdown to WR Jauan Jennings but also throwing his eighth interception of the season. A health concern may now result in some practice limitations when the 49ers begin Week 12 prep Wednesday, but Shanahan calling him day-to-day indicates Purdy likely will be good to go this coming Sunday at Green Bay.