Green finished with 10 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 29-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Green turned in his finest single-game performance as a pro despite his team taking the loss Sunday. The second-round rookie logged double-digit tackles for the first time in his career in addition to cleanly defending a potential short touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill late in the third quarter. Green is coming into his own as the 49ers prepare to play out the string against the Lions next Monday.