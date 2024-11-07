Hudson played 20 of the Bengals' 74 snaps on offense and finished with two catches for 14 yards on three targets in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders.

Hudson recorded his first pair of receptions since Week 1 and benefited from more snaps than usual in part due to rookie tight end Erick All (knee) sustaining what was ultimately determined to be a season-ending ACL tear during the contest. With All out of the mix, Hudson could continue to see a slightly elevated role as the Bengals' No. 2 pass-catching tight end behind Mike Gesicki.