Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Benford (concussion/personal) will not practice due to personal reasons and remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Benford already faces the task of gaining full clearance from the concussion protocol if he's going to suit up for Sunday's road AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, and a personal issue now adds an additional wrinkle to his potential availability. With Taylor Rapp (hip/back) ruled out to face Kansas City, it would be a notable boost for Buffalo's secondary if Benford does manage to take the field.