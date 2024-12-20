The Titans are expected to elevate Narveson from the practice Saturday to serve as an emergency option in case Nick Folk (abdomen) is inactive for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Folk managed just one limited practice (Friday) this week and is listed as questionable due to an abdominal injury. Coach Brian Callahan told Turron Davenport of ESPN.com earlier Friday that Folk will be a game-time call, so the Titans' kicker for Week 16 likely will become known about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Narveson was signed to the practice squad Tuesday, which marked his first opportunity since handling kicking duties for the first six games of the season for the Packers. Overall, he was perfect on PATs (16-for-16) but erratic with field goals, connecting on only 12 of 17 attempts.