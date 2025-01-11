The Broncos activated Badie (back) from injured reserve Saturday.

Badie has been on injured reserve since early October due to a back injury that he suffered in Week 4 against the Jets. He's still listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Bills, but he should be able to play given his full practice participation throughout the week and his activation off IR. If he is active, Badie will join a crowded Broncos backfield consisting of Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Javonte Williams and Blake Watson.