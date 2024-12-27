Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Otton (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Otton thus will miss a second game in a row due to a left knee injury that has allowed him to practice only once (limited last Friday) over the last two weeks of prep. Payne Durham will take on most of the TE reps for the Buccaneers in Week 17, which amounted to five catches (on seven targets) for 29 yards on a 92 percent snap share this past Sunday at Dallas. Otton will turn his focus to getting healthy enough for a Week 18 matchup with the Saints.