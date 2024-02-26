Williams doesn't plan to throw at the NFL Scouting Combine this week and will instead wait to throw at his pro day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The expected No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft will be in attendance for interviews and meetings at the combine in Indianapolis, but on-field drills aren't expected to be a part of the equation. Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, has long been considered to be the favorite to go first overall, but his resume is being more closely scrutinized as the draft approaches. He finished his college career with a 66.9 percent completion rate, 9.2 yards per attempt, 93 passing touchdowns and 27 rushing touchdowns in three seasons spent between Oklahoma and USC. After his Heisman-winning campaign, Williams saw his production drop off in 2023, as his touchdown total dropped from 42 to 30, albeit in two fewer games. Williams' pro day is set for March 20, at which point his draft stock will become more solidified.