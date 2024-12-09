Mahomes completed 24 of 37 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers. He added four rushing attempts for 17 yards.

Mahomes put the Chiefs up 13-0 with a nine-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins in the final minute of the first half, but the Chargers scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter. The two teams then exchanged go-ahead field goals in the fourth quarter before Mahomes converted a pair of third downs with passes of 14 yards to Xavier Worthy and nine yards to Travis Kelce to set up Matthew Wright's game-winning 31-yard field goal on the game's final play. It hasn't always been pretty offensively as Kansas City navigates subpar offensive line play with a depleted receiving corps, but Mahomes has led the Chiefs to a 12-1 record and an AFC West Division title heading into a Week 15 trip to Cleveland.