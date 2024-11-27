Rush (knee) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game versus the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Rush was estimated as limited Monday and Tuesday due to a knee injury, but his ability to handle a full session Wednesday has paved the way for him to continue to lead the Cowboys offense Week 13. While he won't have TE Jake Ferguson (concussion) for a second consecutive contest Thursday, Rush will have top WRs CeeDee Lamb (back/foot) and Brandin Cooks (knee) -- the later of whom was activated from injured reserve Wednesday -- available to him.