Dowdle rushed the ball 22 times for 112 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 27-20 win over the Giants. He added three receptions on three targets for 11 yards

Dowdle found plenty of running room with a season-high 22 carries and ripped off long gains of 22, 18, 17 and 13 yards. That led to the first 100-yard rushing game of his career and also marked the first time a Cowboys running back has topped the century mark since Week 3 of the 2023 campaign, per Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. Dowdle added to his impressive performance with a four-yard touchdown scamper late in the fourth quarter to ice the game for the Cowboys.