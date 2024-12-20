DuBose (head) has returned home after spending multiple days in a Houston-area hospital following last Sunday's injury against the Texans, Dan Rorabaugh of The Palm Beach Post reports.

DuBose was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season unless Miami makes the postseason and also goes on a run un the playoffs. In all likelihood, DuBose has played his final snaps of the campaign and will finish the year with two catches for 11 yards. He should be ready for a mostly normal offseason in 2025, where he'll once again compete for a job in Miami's wideout room.